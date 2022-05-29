Med City Marathon takes off, is a family affair for many

Rochester, Minn.- The Med City Marathon made its return on Sunday morning with runners from across the nation lacing up for Rochester's big race.
Kathryn Buckley and her sisters are passionate about running. The three siblings came all the way from Overland Park, Kansas to compete in the 26th annual Med City Marathon.
"We're three sisters who love to run together. We've all run a couple of marathons this is just our first time here in Rochester," says Buckley.
Buckely and her sisters joined nearly 1,200 other runners for the race including Steve Deboer who's been competing in the marathon since it began in 1996.
"What I like about the race is that it's hometown because I don't have to worry about somewhere else. I'm familiar with the course," Deboer tells KIMT News 3.
Runners started at the Rochester International Event Center and ended at the Mayo Civic Center with some taking part in a half marathon while others competed in a full marathon. Taking home first place in the half marathon for the second year in a row was Isaac Bodenheimer.
"It was a really great day and a really fun race and the traditions couldn't have been better," says Bodenheimer.
A little rain couldn't stop other runners including Michael Walentiny who came in first place during the full marathon after making a comeback.
"This is actually my first one I ever won so that's good. I actually led the entire race until the last block last year. Although it's my first win, it is fun. It is exciting that's for sure."
This was also the first time in three years the Med City Marathon was held on Memorial Day Weekend. Last year it got pushed to the fall because of Covid-19.
"It's great to finally get this one underneath our feet here just so that we know how to grow the event and scale it out. We really want this to become an event that is owned by the Rochester community and not just an event that happens in the city," explains Med City Marathon director Evin Haukos.
If sights from the Med City Marathon inspired you to search for some good competitive cardio, next month both the Melby Memorial 5K and Donze Memorial 5K will be taking place in Rochester.