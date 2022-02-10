Med City leaders work to collaborate across governments

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local leaders are working to tackle challenges facing the Med City across government bodies.
The recently-formed Tri-Government Committee met for the second time Thursday evening, bringing together leaders from The City of Rochester, Olmsted County, and Rochester Public Schools. It's an effort to make headway on shared goals between the three organizations, but with their work just getting started, the committee is fleshing out which issues it will focus on.
After getting through some ice breakers and establishing working norms, the group of elected leaders brainstormed where their resources could be best spent. While there were a number of ideas brought up, the topics landed on by the committee include homelessness and mental health.
"Mental health, maybe before the pandemic was an issue for a smaller percentage of our population, and now, I think if you asked every parent, they would say, 'my children's mental health needs to be addressed," said Rochester Public School Board Vice Chair Cathy Nathan.
A third area of focus will be climate resiliency and adaptation, which RPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel shares could be more relevant to the district than he first thought.
"We are the second biggest employer, we do have buildings, and so it's relevant there. It's particularly relevant in that we are preparing the future citizens of Rochester and the world, and just beginning to integrate earth science and climate science into our curriculum." Dr. Pekel continued, "even that one would be more central to the school district than I thought it would be at first. So I think [the proposed focus areas are] all really relevant for us, and we would be eager to be partners on any of them."
An overarching theme tying the committee's work together will be the social well-being of the Rochester community, with a continual focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. At the committee's next meeting on May 12th, each organization is expected to discuss their respective work in the three areas of focus established Thursday night.