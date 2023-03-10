Med City Discount Outlet closes after opening 8 months ago

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The store closed after their warehouse suffered two severe water damage events.
The water damage made the warehouse unworkable. A semi-truck worth of merchandise was ruined from the first water loss.
"We've done everything we were supposed to do. We were constantly adapting to what the customers wanted. we paid our bills on time. We paid our rent on time. To have something out of our control put brakes on our operation, it's just very disheartening,” said Co-Owner, Jason Grabow.
The store is grateful for all of the support the community has shown today and the past eight months.
"To be honest, we felt pretty beaten up until yesterday. We were about to throw in the towel. We decided we were just going to be done. We were gonna close, but with all of the support that everyone came in showing, it really boosted our spirit,” said Grabow.
The store hopes to reopen at another location in Rochester. Visit the store’s Facebook page for updates on their relocation.