'Med-City' challenged to Spring fitness

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- The Rochester community is encouraged to get up and active this year for the Spring Fit City Challenge.
Rochester Mayor, Kim Norton is heading the challenge in collaboration with other community partners and Olmsted County to promote healthy living.
As a part of the 'Move with the Mayor initiative', the six-week challenge which begins April 15 and ends May 31, encourages people to get at least 10 minutes of movement per day and to submit a tracking sheet for a chance to win prizes.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, increased physical activity of just 10 minutes daily has proven to impact people’s wellbeing.
“We know that a healthy community and healthy people live longer , healthy lives with less chronic disease and so I've been working on this for the last four years." Norton says.
To start off the challenge , Mayor Norton invited the community to the ‘Bike Lanes, Bike Boxes, and Cycle-Tracks' class Saturday to review traffic laws for bicyclists.
She says she hopes that inviting the community a couple times a year to the program helps members adopt a healthier lifestyle year-round.