Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Band of Heavy Snow Expected Sunday Evening to Monday
Morning...

.A complex storm system will impact the region Sunday into Monday
morning with rain changing to snow during the day Sunday.
Snowfall amounts during the day on Sunday will be tempered due to
melting.

However, as the sun sets and temperatures fall, the risk for
accumulating snow will quickly increase with most accumulations
occurring Sunday night. Within the band, rates of 1 to 2 inches
per hour will be possible, and these rates likely will overcome
warmer road surfaces, leading to snow-covered, hazardous travel
for a time. Although current trends favor areas near the
Mississippi River eastward into central and western Wisconsin for
the snow band, there is some uncertainty in exactly where the
narrow snow band will set up. Continue to monitor forecast for
updates on this spring storm.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 AM
CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.



'Med-City' challenged to Spring fitness

  • Updated
  • 0

The ‘Med-City’ is getting active for the Spring with a new challenge to promote healthy living.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- The Rochester community is encouraged to get up and active this year for the Spring Fit City Challenge.

 

Rochester Mayor, Kim Norton is heading the challenge in collaboration with other community partners and Olmsted County to promote healthy living. 

 

As a part of the 'Move with the Mayor initiative', the  six-week challenge which begins April 15 and ends May 31, encourages people to get at least 10 minutes of movement per day and to submit a tracking sheet for a chance to win prizes. 

 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, increased physical activity of just 10 minutes daily has proven to impact people’s wellbeing. 

 

“We know that a healthy community and healthy people live longer , healthy lives with less chronic disease and so I've been working on this for the last four years." Norton says. 

 

To start off the challenge , Mayor Norton invited the community to the ‘Bike Lanes, Bike Boxes, and Cycle-Tracks' class Saturday  to review traffic laws for bicyclists.

 

She says she hopes that inviting the community a couple times a year to the program helps members adopt a healthier lifestyle year-round. 

