Mayo Clinic Students Await 'Match Day'

ROCHESTER, Minn.--
Congratulations are in order for 101 Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine students across their three campuses who will soon find out where they're spending the next few years of residency.
One of the students, Susanna Basappa, says her time at Mayo has been a great learning experience, filled with moments where she's had to pick herself up and continue pushing forward.
She says thoughts of Friday comes with excitement and a bit of nervousness but taking her steps into family medicine to become a friend and advisor to patients is rewarding.
Susanna adds that thanks to her schooling with mayo, she's ready for the next move.
"We have a really solid foundation in the knowledge and skillset we need going forward no matter what we're going into, and there comes a point where you start hitting the max capacity of what they let you do."
As a Native American student, Susanna says her hope is to continue to get younger students interested in medicine especially those in under represented communities.