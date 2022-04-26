Mayo Clinic pilot receives surprise water cannon salute to mark retirement

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Mayo Clinic pilot got quite the surprise Tuesday night after nearly a dozen years working for the Air Ambulance service.
Mayo Chief Pilot Bob Ringold took his last flight with Mayo Clinic on Tuesday and he was honored by a water cannon salute from the Rochester International Fire Department on the taxiway.
Mayo Clinic says Ringold has led many advancements at the Air Ambulance program. He is also one of few dual-certified to fly both Mayo Clinic’s medical helicopter and airplane according to the health care giant.
Ringold tells KIMT News 3 the surprise send-off made him reflect on his career.
He said of the experience, "A little bit of melancholy in that I know it's my last day and the people here are so great so I'm going to miss the people. So, we're coming back and it's a little overwhelming in one way and in the other way I understand it. I appreciate all the effort that went into it to set this up."
Ringold says he plans to spend his retirement spending more time with his grandchildren.