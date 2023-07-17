Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program says 'Type O' blood needed

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- If you have Type O blood, the Mayo Clinic Donor Program would like you to roll up your sleeve.
Due to summer traveling and holidays, the donor center is seeing a dip in supply for both type O+ and O-.
The program's associate medical director, Justin Juskewitch says in an emergency situation, when a patient's blood type is unknown, Type O- blood is the safest to use.
Within one week of a call for the community's help, the donor program says the need has increased by 20 percent.
“As a result, when we see that level of increase for that period of time, we end up in a deficit compared to what we can bring in from our own donors who have been responding magnificently over the last couple of weeks plus what we purchased from the other large national blood providers."
The donor program says each of their clinics strive to get you in and out within an hour, you can schedule an appointment at the northwest blood donor center or at the hilton building.
“As a result, when we see that level of increase for that period of time, we end up in a deficit compared to what we can bring in from our own donors who have been responding magnificently over the last couple of weeks plus what we purchased from the other large national blood providers." Juskewitch says.
He also encourages the donors that the blood product will help impact someone's life “at a very challenging time during their lives.”