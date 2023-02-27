Mayo Civic Center prepares for spring events

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As the winter season is wrapping up, the Civic Center has a lineup of fun events and live shows in store for the Spring season.
The venue is hosting some of the sectional rounds playoff games for high school men’s and women’s basketball.
"February and March were just full of amateur sports and we’re so excited to get rid of winter and also bring in the new spring season,” said President of Mayo Civic Center, Joe Ward.
The Civic Center expects more people to visit the venue after the chilly winter. The rock band Styx and Harlem Globetrotters are coming into town next month.
"Over the last year, we've been really working to bring people back and we’re getting busier and busier. With spring coming, we'll see more groups come and live entertainment,” said Ward.
The Mayo Civic Center website has all of their event’s details and dates.