'May Flowers Craft and Gift Expo' sets up shop

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- Perfectly Unique Events hosted their pop up May Flowers Craft and Gift Expo Sunday at the Graham Arena.
The mobile market had vendors from all over Minnesota selling a variety of handmade goods such as jewelry and clothes, household items, and food.
The owner of Perfectly Unique Events , Ashley Ames says the expo was a great opportunity to bring in anywhere between 50 and 100 vendors to network and offer unusual goods to the community.
Ames says she puts on over 80 craft and gift shows per year, and encourages locals to continue supporting small businesses.
She says many of the businesses are suffering a post-COVID-19 hit.
“Everybody was making stuff and building stuff and making stuff during COVID, and we did really great.” Ames said. “Now we're kind of seeing that down--low. The spring has been a little bit slower so if you can get out and support a farmers market or a craft show, or anything like that--get out and do it because they're really hurting for that business."
The market is returning back to the Graham Arena on Saturday, September 23 for the 2nd Annual Falling Leaves Craft and Gift Expo.