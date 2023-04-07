Mass search to be conducted today for missing Winona woman

WINONA, Minn. – Law enforcement is organizing a mass search for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Winona Police Department, and Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office are asking for volunteers to assist in a search lasting about four hours. Officials say the search will cover rough terrain and long distances, so they are looking for volunteers over 18 who can wear appropriate clothing and footwear.

Anyone willing to volunteer can gather at either Winona County -Goodview Fire Department, 4135 5th St in Winona or Fillmore County Rushford-Peterson School, 1000 Pine Meadows Lane in Rushford. Volunteers can report at either 9 am or 1 pm and be assigned to a search area. Volunteers will need a driver’s license or other form of ID so they can be checked in and out for security and accountability.

Volunteers will be bussed to their assigned search areas.

Sign-up is recommended for organizational purposes at the following link:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E45AAA628A6F8C07-search

Kingsbury has been missing since March 31.