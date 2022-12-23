Many counties pull plows as blizzard conditions remain

Secondary roads has stated that county plows are being pulled off county roads. They will be back out at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. DOT has already been pulled off the road.
MOWER COUNTY
County snow plows are stopping at 3PM on December 23rd. Road and visibility conditions are unsafe for operations. No travel is advised.
FARIBAULT COUNTY
Beginning at 2:00PM, I90 and all county roads will be
CLOSED. No travel allowed. Stay home, stay safe!
Travel is not advised. High winds and snow drifts on county roads. If you must go out please use caution. County plows are being pulled off the roads.
Highway 105 from Finch Ave to Wheelerwood Rd will be shut down due to multiple vehicles and drifts blocking the roadway. Multiple roads in Worth County are impassible due to drifts. Travel Not Advised
FLOYD COUNTY
Urgent Kossuth Co Alert: KOSSUTH COUNTY TRAVEL ADVISORY With high winds, frigid temperatures, and poor visibility in many areas over the next 24-36 hours, travel is expected to remain hazardous, especially from sunset to sunrise. There are many areas of white out conditions with surface drifting, especially in the southbound and westbound lanes. Some drifts are bumper high and can cause steering, braking, and shifting issues with your vehicle due to ice and snow accumulation underneath your vehicle. We have already towed in one patrol vehicle due to ice/snow build up from hitting drifts responding to calls. Even though it does not look that bad in town, the wide open rural areas and protected areas are where some of the dangerous conditions exist. There are areas where it seems fine and then suddenly there will be an area with bumper high drifts and near zero visibility. These conditions will deteriorate after dark if the high winds continue. **We would recommend travel only if you are an essential worker over the next 24 hours! ** If you MUST travel, be sure your gas tank is full, cell phone charged, extra clothes, blankets, and food and water in your vehicle. Make sure someone knows your travel plans and route of travel and allow extra time to reach your destination! Your safety and the safety of our first responders is a priority, so if you must travel, make sure it is necessary!!