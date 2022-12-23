Many counties pull plows as blizzard conditions remain

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through
Tonight...

Strong northwest winds will persist tonight with gusts to near 45
mph common. This will result in blizzard conditions over much of
the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural or wind prone
areas. Further south, some impacts from blowing and drifting of
snow will persist as well. Also, bitter cold temperatures and the
strong winds will result in dangerous wind chills of 25 to 40
below zero through Saturday morning. Once blowing snow and
blizzard conditions improve sufficiently, the Blizzard Warning
will be transitioned to Wind Chill headlines, otherwise, the
dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard Warning.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, significant blowing and
drifting of snow especially in rural areas. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills of 30 to 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Much of Central and North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM CST until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow reducing visibility to white
out conditions at times and making travel difficult to nearly
impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Weather Alert

...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through
Tonight...

Strong northwest winds will persist tonight with gusts to near 45
mph common. This will result in blizzard conditions over much of
the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural or wind prone
areas. Further south, some impacts from blowing and drifting of
snow will persist as well. Also, bitter cold temperatures and the
strong winds will result in dangerous wind chills of 25 to 40
below zero through Saturday morning. Once blowing snow and
blizzard conditions improve sufficiently, the Blizzard Warning
will be transitioned to Wind Chill headlines, otherwise, the
dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard Warning.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, significant blowing and
drifting of snow especially in rural areas. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills of 30 to 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Much of Central and North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM CST until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow reducing visibility to white
out conditions at times and making travel difficult to nearly
impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Many counties pull plows as blizzard conditions remain

  • Updated
  • 0
Plow cam

Highway 9 in Winnebago County on Friday, Dec. 23. 

 Iowa DOT
FREEBORN COUNTY
Because visibility is declining throughout the county, Freeborn county plows will be out until 2pm today. After that, there will be no plows on county roads due to visiability and exterme cold safety concerns.
 
MITCHELL COUNTY 

Secondary roads has stated that county plows are being pulled off county roads. They will be back out at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. DOT has already been pulled off the road.

MOWER COUNTY

County snow plows are stopping at 3PM on December 23rd.  Road and visibility conditions are unsafe for operations. No travel is advised. 

FARIBAULT COUNTY

Beginning at 2:00PM, I90 and all county roads will be

CLOSED. No travel allowed. Stay home, stay safe!

 
WORTH COUNTY

Travel is not advised. High winds and snow drifts on county roads. If you must go out please use caution. County plows are being pulled off the roads.

Highway 105 from Finch Ave to Wheelerwood Rd will be shut down due to multiple vehicles and drifts blocking the roadway. Multiple roads in Worth County are impassible due to drifts. Travel Not Advised

FLOYD COUNTY

Floyd County is pulling all plows off roads at noon today, 12-23-22. The Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to stay home and stay safe. Plows are unable to maintain open roads with blowing and drifting snow. There are some roads which are already impassable. Visibility is zero in most open rural areas.
The plows will be back out Saturday morning when conditions improve, and it’s safe to plow again.
Blizzard conditions will continue through early Saturday due to 20 to 50-mile-per-hour winds. The frigid temperatures can be life-threatening for anyone who travels and ends up in the ditch or has their car become disabled.
 
WINNEBAGO COUNTY
*NO TRAVEL ADVISED* motorists are getting stuck in the middle of the drifted over roads all around the county. Our deputies are as well when trying to respond to assist others. Please delay your travel plans until the weather improves. Again- travel is perilous-do so at your own risk as we may not be able to get assistance to you in a timely manner. Please help us by staying put until it is safe to travel.
 
CHICKASAW COUNTY
Both Chickasaw County and State DOT road crews have been pulled off the roads per the Chickasaw County Engineer and State DOT area Supervisor. The State DOT plans to come back out at 2 P.M. today, 12/23/22, and work until dark. Both County and State road crews plan on being back out on 12/24/22 and 12/25/22. We do not know when and for how long the road crews will be out on 12/24-12/25, but that is what is planned as of now.
THANK YOU to all of the Chickasaw County secondary roads employees and the State DOT employees. Please be safe out there.
 
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Many roads are down to one lane or completely blocked from drifted snow. Visibility is much worse than yesterday due to winds. We have had to help several people that were stuck or stopped in the roadways this morning. There are very few travelers today; which is a great idea. Stay home and stay safe.
 
KOSSUTH COUNTY

Urgent Kossuth Co Alert: KOSSUTH COUNTY TRAVEL ADVISORY With high winds, frigid temperatures, and poor visibility in many areas over the next 24-36 hours, travel is expected to remain hazardous, especially from sunset to sunrise. There are many areas of white out conditions with surface drifting, especially in the southbound and westbound lanes. Some drifts are bumper high and can cause steering, braking, and shifting issues with your vehicle due to ice and snow accumulation underneath your vehicle. We have already towed in one patrol vehicle due to ice/snow build up from hitting drifts responding to calls. Even though it does not look that bad in town, the wide open rural areas and protected areas are where some of the dangerous conditions exist. There are areas where it seems fine and then suddenly there will be an area with bumper high drifts and near zero visibility. These conditions will deteriorate after dark if the high winds continue. **We would recommend travel only if you are an essential worker over the next 24 hours! ** If you MUST travel, be sure your gas tank is full, cell phone charged, extra clothes, blankets, and food and water in your vehicle. Make sure someone knows your travel plans and route of travel and allow extra time to reach your destination! Your safety and the safety of our first responders is a priority, so if you must travel, make sure it is necessary!! 

 
 

Recommended for you