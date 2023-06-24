Mantorville Theatre Company celebrates 50 years

MANTORVILLE, MN.-- The Mantorville Theatre Company celebrated 50 years Saturday at the Historic Opera House , honoring it's many years of entertaining the community , and creating opportunities for up and coming actors and actresses.
The Theatre company specializes in their melodrama performances which means audience participation is encouraged.
They tied much of that into the celebration through a villain laugh competition, and costume contest.
Representatives of the theatre say their vision for continuing the company's growth is to incorporate high school youth shows and hopefully make it a summer tradition.
Some of the highschoolers and the theatre’s adminsitrators spoke about the stage’s impact on the community
Savannah Potter, one of the actresses says, "Theater has just done so much for me when it comes to opening up, when it comes to building who I am as a person so for.”
The Board President of the Mantorville Theatre Company, Bob Soland, adds "We have quite a history of people who have been in these shows and have gone on to do other shows in Rochester and up in the cities, and somebody who directed me in a show 30 years ago is working with a theater that's up in the cities right now."
He says the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down business, but they're now seeing the regrowth of their audience.
The theatre puts on melodrama performances during the summer and holds full length shows throughout the year.