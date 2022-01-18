Man wanted out of Mower Co. arrested after recklessly fleeing authorities

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man wanted out of Mower County was taken into custody Friday night after fleeing from deputies.
Tyler Rubin, 41, of Spring Valley, was wanted for violating a no-contact order and multiple felony warrants.
He was spotted in Rochester on E. Circle Dr. before he fled recklessly and a pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.
The suspect vehicle was found disabled on a median in the 2900 block of College View Rd. E.
Rubin was taken into custody and showed signs of impairment. He’s facing felony fleeing charges along with DWI and traffic violations.