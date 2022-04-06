Man from Mower, Mitchell counties arrested after Rochester gunfire reported

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who fired rounds into the air after arriving at an apartment looking for a person was arrested Tuesday night outside a nursing home.
Justin Jolly, 31, who has addresses out of Mower and Mitchell counties, is facing charges of a reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and disorderly conduct in connection to the indecent in the 1600 block of 10th St. SE.
Police said Jolly went to the apartment and asked about a person being there and told the victim his name was similar to “Jolly Santa Claus” after he pulled a gun from his waistband.
Eventually, he apologized to the victim and hugged him before he got into his car and fired two rounds in the air.
He drove to Rochester East Health Services where he was arrested. A 9mm handgun was also located.