Man finds mounds of old newspapers during re-model

PINE ISLAND, Minn.-- Capsule of sorts below the floorboard of his home while he was remodeling.
Michael Schmidt says he found the papers which were being used as insulation.
The articles date all the way back to the 1950s .
Schmidt says reading the paper reminds him of times when his father would speak about the past. he intends to use the papers as a learning tool when it comes to what works and what doesn't.
“There's good and bad to everything so what's good about this paper is i might learn something or i could be closed minded and just shred it up and say 'you don't need nothing'" Schmidt says.
He says you'd be surprised at what pieces of history you can find in your home