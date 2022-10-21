Man, 30, arrested in Dodge County in child porn cases, held on $250K bond

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - A 30-year-old Dodge County man is being held on $250,000 bond and is facing more than a dozen charges related to child pornography.
Joseph Carlson was arrested Wednesday in connection to two recent incidents in Dodge Center, one of which is from September when he was accused of trying to meet a 14-year-old boy for sex.
The sheriff's office said an online group called Midwest Predator Catchers called law enforcement and said they were confronting a man trying to message a teenage boy for sex.
“The Investigation determined that Carlson met this group on an online dating website called Grinder. The three men explained that they go online posing as underage children looking for predators. They had identified themselves a 14-year-old male and during the conversation online with Carlson he sent them multiple pictures of his face and genitals. Text messages submitted to Investigators show the group discussing a number of times that they are a 14-year-old male. Carlson solicits the child for sex explaining that having sex with a 14-year-old is a big fantasy of his that he never gets to complete. They set up a meet with Carlson at the North Park in Dodge Center and that’s where the in-person confrontation starts,” the sheriff’s office said.
In August, Carlson was the subject of a search warrant for possessing child porn.
“After an extensive investigation into data collected during the search warrant of Carlson’s home, 47 images of juveniles engaged in various sexual activity with ages ranging from infant to teenagers. 155 videos were also identified as child pornography. Finally, there were 529 chats discovered where Carlson was having sexualized conversations with juveniles. Investigators don’t believe that any of the pictures or video were created by Carlson,” the sheriff’s office said.
Carlson is facing 13 felony charges related to the cases.