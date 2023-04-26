Luke Bryan returning to Eyota to wrap up Farm Tour

EYOTA, Minn.-- Country singer, Luke Bryan, will once again be in Southeastern Minnesota to perform out on a farm.
He'll return to Gar-Lin Dairy Farm in Eyota again this year.
Roughly 20,000 people came out to see Luke Bryan perform out in a field last fall, selling out the make-shift venue.
The operations manager at Gar-Lin, Dana Allen-Tully says they expect to be "sold out" again.
Tully says the country concert will take place on an alfalfa field which they will harvest from during the summer so that it can be ready for concert-goers by the fall.
She says that this year, Gar-Lin knows what to expect, now that they have one already under their belt... And says Bryan's team makes getting everything ready much easier.
They also appreciate being chosen as a performance location two years in a row and the spotlight Luke Bryan gives the agriculture industry.
"It's a great area, you know?" Tully says. "Southeast Minnesota... Luke Bryan seems to have pretty strong roots with production agriculture and moving his concert series up into Minnesota and focusing on production agg up here, I think it's really an honor to be part of."
Tulley says last year's farm tour was chilly, but one to remember and will be looking forward to the excitement this year.