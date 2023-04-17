Local tax experts give tips for late filers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the deadline to file federal and state income taxes tomorrow, some may still need to complete their filings.
VITA, a program run by United Way of Olmsted County, has been helping the elderly and low-to-middle-income earners prepare their taxes for tomorrow.
David Oeth, one of the volunteers working with VITA, says that it's important to get your taxes done in time to avoid fines.
"If you owe money, you need to pay it," he said. "If you don't pay it, there'll be a penalty. For example, in Minnesota, the penalty is four percent of the amount on the federal [taxed income]."
However, late filers don't need to panic about fines. According to VITA, you can avoid this just by filing for a deadline extension.
"You can file for an extension, which gets you up through October 15th, so it's a six-month extension," said Oeth. "You get that extension either by filing a form 4868 or, if you owe money, sending in a payment and marking that it is an extension payment."
Failing to pay your taxes by this new date will also result in new penalties. Each month without payment will add an additional half-percent of your taxed income to your fines.
If all else fails, VITA says that using online filing services like H&R Block or TurboTax is perfectly fine.
VITA is now taking applicants for their summer sessions. You can get a referral by dialing 211.