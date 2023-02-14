Local restaurant spreading take-out love on Valentine's Day

ROCHESTER, Minn-- While many restaurants are booked on Valentine’s day, take-out may be the easiest way to bring the love back home.
According to the National Retail Federation 32% of consumers plan on spending on an "evening out" tonight, to celebrate Valentine's Day with a loved one.
A local Rochester restaurant, Ootori Sushi, is one of the many restaurants that participated in the holiday festivities.
Owner, Sammie Loo says the restaurant offered a to-go special of different sushi flavors all arranged in the shape of heart and packaged in a box that read, “you’re shrimply amazing.”
She says, “ It’s something that helps draw people out because for Valentine’s Day most restaurants are fully booked for dining, so it’s good to have something special for take-out too.”