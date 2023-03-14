Local man's long campaign to change the state flag could soon end in victory

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Since 1989, Lee Herold has been trying to change the state flag of Minnesota.
After 33 years of campaigning, he may finally get his wish.
Both the state house and senate have passed a bill out of committee that would create a commission to redesign the flag. The bill has gained supporters from both the DFL and the Republican Party.
The current state flag has received increased criticism in recent years, ranging from having a bland design to being offensive to Native Americans.
It's a major step forward for Herold, a flag fanatic and owner of Herold Flags, who believes a more iconic state flag would give a better sense of identity to Minnesotans.
"People in Minnesota, you ask them what is the Texas flag look like or California, they can usually tell you," he said. "You ask them what the Minnesota flag is and some don't even know we have one. That's not a good thing for the state."
Though Herold has backed the design created by Rev. William Becker for over three decades, he also encourages others to create their own potential flags.