Local leaders remember Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at age 96. Elizabeth spent seven decades on the throne as the U.K. rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union. Upon the queen’s death, her 73-year-old son Charles automatically became king and will be known as King Charles III. Elizabeth was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known.
Here is some local reaction:
Queen Elizabeth embodied public service. She began her reign when women's roles were narrowly defined, and lived her life rising above it.— Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) September 8, 2022
She led with grace and strength, and may her memory be a blessing to her family and the people of Great Britain.
Queen Elizabeth II led an incredible life of service to her country and the world. For generations, she has been an example of leadership and resilience. My thoughts are with the British people today.🇬🇧— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 8, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II was such a great queen. She loved the British ppl & was deeply involved in everything a queen must do. I appreciate all she’s done for the ppl of Great Britain She’s a symbol for the whole world on decency & humanity— God bless the Royal Family— Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 8, 2022
September 8, 2022
Today we recognize the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a remarkable and steadfast woman who fought side by side with the United States through some of the Free World’s most trying times.— Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) September 8, 2022