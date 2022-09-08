 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local leaders remember Queen Elizabeth II

  • Updated
  • 0
Queen death

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at age 96. Elizabeth spent seven decades on the throne as the U.K. rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union. Upon the queen’s death, her 73-year-old son Charles automatically became king and will be known as King Charles III. Elizabeth was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known. 

Here is some local reaction:

Recommended for you