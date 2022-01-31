Local lawmakers weigh in on priorities for the 2022 Legislative Session

MINNESOTA - Today kicks off the 2022 Legislative Session.
Every state legislative seat and the governors office is up for grabs come November's election.
KIMT News 3 sat down with two Minnesota lawmakers on what their focuses are going into this year's session.
Senator Carla Nelson and Representative Tina Liebling explained what tax reforms they will be pushing for and how to combat the state-wide labor shortage.
With the state's $7.7 billion surplus looming over the state's legislative leaders, both Sen. Nelson and Rep. Liebling say they want to keep more money in the pockets of Minnesotans.
Rep. Liebling said that although the economy has recovered well over the last year, people are still feeling economic insecurity and wants to prioritize putting money towards child care and mental health resources.
"I want to be really clear. Not rich people. There has been a real divide during the pandemic that many people have done - or some people I should say - have done very well. But many others have struggled. And I think we have an opportunity to help those at the bottom and that helps everyone. The Child Tax Credit is through the tax system, but it worked to put money into the pockets of families - many families - but it's not just a reduce your tax rate kind of proposal," said Rep. Liebling.
Sen. Nelson views this session as a time to reevaluate the state's tax code and how it can be better aligned to what is needed to fund the state government.
"This is a time where we can relook at our Minnesota high tax code and make sure that the tax relief we provide empowers Minnesota, and is also thoughtful in its approach so we drive long-term economic growth. So the fact that we are taking so many taxes from Minnesotans, it means that's just less money in their pockets to help them pay for those everyday things that we all need. Whether it be child care, groceries, fuel at the gas pump, or heating our homes," said Sen. Nelson.
She said the state should not be taxing social security and higher taxes are causing people to leave Minnesota.
Sen. Nelson also says the tax on social security is causing people to not want to re-enter the workforce - amidst a national labor shortage.
"Whether it be for nurses, child care - any of the severe work shortages - it's a great disincentive for them to come back to work when their social security benefits will be reduced significantly by the hours that they work. We want to get those retirees back in the workforce, too, if they choose to do so without a penalty," said Sen. Nelson.
Rep. Liebling is emphasizing a push for work condition reform.
"We really need to reform the conditions of employment. Help people stay in the workforce. If it's a good job and they're making a good wage and they're feeling happy and they're seeing their coworkers and they feel like they're contributing something - they want to be in the workforce. And we should help support that," said Rep. Liebling.
The session begins today and is set to end in May. Stay with KIMT for all the latest legislative session updates.