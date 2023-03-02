Local law enforcement puts on crisis intervention training

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office are partnering up to host crisis intervention training.
Trainees are going through a 34-hour training program to learn how to approach someone experiencing a crisis. The goal is to teach first responders how to interact with the person without force. The program’s success has allowed other work fields to partake in the program.
"We've integrated classes for dispatchers, probation agents, social workers, nurses, and chaplains. All different types of disciplines that we have brought into our class in sort of a mix of law enforcement officers and I think it's helpful in a lot of those areas."
People are placed in real-life practice scenarios that they may encounter on the job. Actors from the Crisis Actors of Minnesota were hired to make the situations more realistic.
"I've been doing this for eight years and it's probably the most satisfying job that I have had as an actor. I'm a freelancer and I do a lot of different acting jobs, but this to me is an active way of what I feel like I am contributing to my community,” said the founder of Crisis Actors of Minnesota, Erin Roberts.
The interactive training ends tomorrow.