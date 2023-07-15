 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience
health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Additional smoke is forecasted to arrive overnight. Keep windows
closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and;
to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air- water-land- climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

LeRoy Fire Department hosts kickball tribute

The LeRoy Fire Department hosted their 2nd Annual John Jones Kickball Tournament at South Park today as a part of the city's Summerfest that's continuing through the weekend. One member of the department shares the significance.

LEROY, MN.-- The LeRoy Fire Department hosted their 2nd Annual John Jones Memorial Kickball Tournament at South Park Saturday as a part of the city's Summerfest that's continuing through the weekend.

The tournament is in honor of  John Jones, a firefighter with the LeRoy fire department who died from cancer nearly 2 years ago. 

Brent Dohlman, a member of the department says it was tradition to play kickball at Jones' house every Thursday night with the firefighters and their families. 

Saturday's teams  were split into adults versus kids, however, Dohlman reminded everyone that they are all still one team. 

He shared why it's important to make sure this event remains positive after Jones' passing.  

“It hit us all pretty hard and we just don't want to– we're just kind of keep paying tribute to him and all he did for the community and fire department, and you know people in the community as well.” Dohlman says.

The LeRoy Fire Department is volunteer-based and also serves nearby areas in Iowa. 

