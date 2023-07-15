LeRoy Fire Department hosts kickball tribute

LEROY, MN.-- The LeRoy Fire Department hosted their 2nd Annual John Jones Memorial Kickball Tournament at South Park Saturday as a part of the city's Summerfest that's continuing through the weekend.
The tournament is in honor of John Jones, a firefighter with the LeRoy fire department who died from cancer nearly 2 years ago.
Brent Dohlman, a member of the department says it was tradition to play kickball at Jones' house every Thursday night with the firefighters and their families.
Saturday's teams were split into adults versus kids, however, Dohlman reminded everyone that they are all still one team.
He shared why it's important to make sure this event remains positive after Jones' passing.
“It hit us all pretty hard and we just don't want to– we're just kind of keep paying tribute to him and all he did for the community and fire department, and you know people in the community as well.” Dohlman says.
The LeRoy Fire Department is volunteer-based and also serves nearby areas in Iowa.