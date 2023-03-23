Legal Assistance of Olmsted County celebrates their 50th anniversary

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A local non-profit offering free legal services has turned 50.
Legal Assistance of Olmsted County (LAOC) has been providing civil legal services to low-income individuals and families since 1973.
The LAOC held a ribbon cutting ceremony today to celebrate both the anniversary and their joining of the Rochester Chamber of Commerce.
The organization was founded soon after the civil rights movement when local attorneys noticed how difficult the legal system was to navigate for those living in poverty.
Currently, the organization uses in-house and volunteer lawyers to help provide legal advice and representation in cases involving family law, housing, domestic violence, and other areas.
Karen Fairbairn Nath, the organization's executive director, says LAOC has been able to survive the decades thanks to its ongoing commitment to the community.
"The work we do is critical for this community," said Nath. "We are very much an unsung hero. You don't hear about LAOC like you might Channel One or the Ronald McDonald House, but the services that we offer to those in our community is necessary and critical to stabilize individuals and families in poverty. That's why we're still here."
At the ceremony, LAOC announced plans for events scheduled throughout the rest of the year to celebrate and educate the public, along with a campaign to fundraise $50,000 for legal assistance.