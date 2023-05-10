Law enforcement still looking for woman in 30-year-old cold case

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- One of Olmsted County's oldest cold cases is still under investigation after 30 years.
Linda Anger, of Rochester was last seen May 7, 1993 at the old Olmsted County Courthouse. Since then, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office investigators have still not come across any leads on Anger's whereabouts.
Olmsted County Attorney, Mark Ostrem says as the case ages, finding evidence becomes harder. He also says what he believes could bring this case to justice.
“Witnesses coming forward with information they know, certainly would be helpful.” he suggests. “And the other thing that helps in many cold cases is just advancing technology. We're all very aware of how DNA has helped in cold cases."
Ostrem says a case like this will never stay closed, and investigators will continue to be hopeful--looking at anger's file with fresh eyes and new tools.
Anyone who has seen or heard information regarding Linda Anger are asked to contact the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office at (507)328-688. You can also report with Crimestoppers at 1(800)-222-8477 or online .