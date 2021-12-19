Last minute Christmas shopping ramps up

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Med City community members are scrambling to find last minute Christmas presents.
Rochester's Games By James has experienced a heavy uptick in customer traffic within the past week, according to employee Mason Holt.
Holt said newly arrived product, like the game Buildzi, is flying off the shelves the same day it arrives.
"We had a full stand in today. It holds 18. Normally that is what we have always but within today we sold that stock, the back stock and only have 10 on the island right now, so it is going quick," Holt said.
Games By James is located in the Galleria at University Square and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.