Landscaping picks up for Spring

ROCHESTER, Minn.--Spring is near, which means it's time to get yard working needs in order. A landscaper at the Rochester Home and Lifestyle Show to see what landscapers are looking forward to.
Whether you're considering your garden, patio, or retaining walls, landscapers are who you can make the call to for maintanence.
While a number of landscaping venders are at the home and lifestyle show sharing information, it's also the time for them to set up appointment dates.
Darren Peters of Peters' Patio and Landscape says this is the time of year, where they expect more business.
"Calls slow down over the winter. Holiday season is the biggest slowdown but usually late February, or early February people kind of start thinking about it. It just depends on the weather, the weather plays a huge role on when the phone starts ringing." he says.
According to Market Research, the landscaping industry has grown almost seven percent over the past three years.