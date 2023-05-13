Landscape Nursery hosts 16th annual flower pot decorating event for Mother's Day

ROCHESTER, MN.--As Mother's day inches closer, children are still working to get their gifts in order. To help with the task, Family Tree Nursery in Rochester has opened up it's space for kids to decorate flower pots.
This year mark's the business' 16th Annual Mother's Day Weekend Pot Decorating event which is going on through Mother’s Day afternoon.
Tables were set up with a number of art tools kids could use , things like markers and stickers, to make their ideal product for Sunday’s festivities.
A few of the artists shared see how their crafts were coming along.
"I'm excited for Mother's Day. I'm planning to do breakfast in bed and some cards for her and a pot." and event attendee, Maci Magee says.
There's still time to get in the finishing touches on creating the perfect Mother's day gift. The Family Tree Landscape Nursery will be open Sunday from 10am to 4pm.