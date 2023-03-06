Kellogg Middle School’s ‘CARE’ program reduces suspension rates

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The “Common Academy for Restoration and Empathy” program has reduced student offenders from being suspended again from 70 to 25%.
Social workers and counselors helps students reflect on their bad behavior by having meaningful deep conversations. The student stays in a classroom with school staff instead of going home for the day.
"It's been a really unique opportunity to see what can happen when there is a team of support gathered around one cause,” said school social worker, Akilah Sharif
The program concludes with a ‘Re-entry Presentation’ inviting teachers, staff, and guardians to watch. The student explains what they have learned and how they have grown from the 2-day program.
"I haven't been falling into trouble or getting myself into situations where I do it for fun or if I have to. It basically just impacted me to do the right thing,” said student, Jaydon Cannedy.
The principal said other schools in the district could adopt a similar program.