Kasson-Mantorville High School graduates remember lost classmate

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Students at a local high school honored a classmate who is no longer with them during their graduation ceremony.
Graduations are a time when students are able to celebrate what they've accomplished, and what's to come in the years ahead. But at Kasson-Mantorville High School, members of the Class of 2022 made sure to remember a teen who they feel should have been standing alongside them as they received their diplomas Friday evening.
17-year-old Aidan Hegge, who was a student at KMHS, tragically took his own life in July of 2020. Nearly two years later as his classmates gathered for graduation, several students wore a suicide awareness ribbon bearing Aidan's name, and placed stickers on the tops of their mortar board reading "don't forget your light."
The mantra references a poem Aidan wrote for a close friend, titled "The Light Inside." The Hegge family has since started a charity named "Aidan's Light," spreading awareness about mental health and suicide prevention, especially among youth.
"Our hearts are so broken that Aidan can't physically be with his classmates but we know he will be there in spirit," Aidan's Mother Jennifer Hegge said ahead of Friday's graduation ceremony.
On June 11th, Aidan's Light will make a $10,000 donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at Target Field before the Twins game that day. The charity will also be hosting its second annual Aidan Hegge Memorial Golf Tournament on June 25th in Adams, Minnesota.
Proceeds from the event will go toward scholarships, as well as organizations addressing suicide and mental health.