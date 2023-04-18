'Kahler' sign brings attention

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- The big neon lights spelling out the 'Kahler' name has been an iconic symbol of Rochester's skyline. Now what’s known as one of the city's biggest identifiers may see a change.
The Kahler opened back in 1921 and later added on it's famous neon letters which has since lost it's strong appearance with letters no longer lighting up and it's colors fading.
Users of the 'Spotted in Rochester' Facebook page have commented on the sign's maintanence saying the sign should have been replaced years ago. Others commenting on how iconic the sign is but doesn't have the same appeal as it once did in the hotel's earlier years.
KIMT NEWS 3 stopped by The Kahler for more information about what is to come of the letters. A manager says construction crews are working on the sign, however the hotel does not wish to make any further comments on whether the sign will be replaced or taken down for good.