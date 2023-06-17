Juneteenth celebration furthering opportunity

ROCHESTER, MN.-- The community commemorated the end of slavery through the NAACP Rochester Branch’s 18th Annual Juneteenth celebration at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
It was an open event for the community to attend and experience food, entertainment, the Mr. and Miss Juneteenth crowning by Journie Program ,and the NAACP’s call to action.
The event also served as an opportunity for minority based books from the Mayo Clinic Press to be released
More of the fun continued food and even entertainment from local black artists.
"Knowing that I have the support of the community to help uplift the black youth is really amazing." Cham Bogoni, Mr. Juneteenth 2023 says.
THE PRESIDENT OF THE NAACP Rochester Branch, Wale Elegbede says the event is not just a time for celebration but to help push things forward by reflecting and putting in the work to erase discrimination.
"Yes it's a black and African-American celebration in terms of Juneteenth but this is apart of America's history. It starts here and we want to get more people coming in to participate in the program." he says.
Others like Folashade Oloye, owner and CEO of Cashmere Lux, says the Juneteenth festivities have already started making an impact.
"We have come a long way." she says.
"It means a lot,” says Terrence Isaac with the nonprofit, Project Legacy. “Juneteenth coming to Minnesota. It means a lot to me because it's spreading around now. It's spreading around the whole country and the people who don't know about Juneteenth are starting to know about it and know what's behind it and everything."
Juneteenth officially became federal holiday in 2021 , and is celebrated on June 19.