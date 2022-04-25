Internet and Social Media online seminar

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A group called, 'Voices for Children of Olmsted County,' is holding an online seminar to discuss concerning online behaviors, while also highlighting prevention practices.
This presentation will provide tools to help you get ahead of internet scams. It will also detail the risks children face on the internet and provide case studies, tools and best practices for using the internet.
There is no cost to attend and it will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. on April 25th.
The link to sign up is right here.