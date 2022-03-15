 Skip to main content
Interactive session on 'Shared Language around Race and Racism'

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Bethel Lutheran Church is inviting you to join an interactive session called, "Shared Language around Race and Racism."

Organizers say that during this session you will gain, develop and explore terminology and tools for navigating conversations about race and racism.

This event will be tomorrow March 16. There is an online and in-person option for attendance.

The online option will be from 5:30- 6:30 PM and a zoom link will be emailed to you after registration.

The in-person event will be at the Youth Hall at Bethel Lutheran Church and will be from 6:35- 7:30 PM. 

The event is free and the sign up link is here. 

