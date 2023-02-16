'Increase Teachers of Color Act' Proposed at State Capitol

SAINT PAUL, MINN--Earlier today, The Minnesota House’s Higher Education Finance And Policy Committee sat down to hear the community member’s proposal to fund the ‘Increase Teachers Of Colors Act’ In Higher Education.
The act aims to fix the current teacher shortage around the state by supporting programs that help attract and retain teachers of color and American Indian teachers.
One program includes the Minnesota Aspiring Teachers of Color Scholarship Pilot which would be awarded to undergraduate and graduate students of color who are preparing to become teachers.
Advocates say that by having more diversity in the classroom it will help better serve the needs of students and inspire them to consider a career in education .
To shed more light on the issue, a teacher of color spoke to the Minnesota House saying in her nearly a decade as an educator, she had not come across another teacher of color.
State Representative Kim Hicks (DFL) of Rochester spoke on her experience as a mother of children of color.
"The teacher of the year from two years ago was Guatemalan. There was a ceremony for her at our local school board meeting. My daughter is Guatemalan. We went to that school board meeting and we sat, and we watched the presentation– and my daughter for the first time said, 'maybe I could be a teacher, mom' ,"she says.
Advocates of the coalition say their goal is to increase diversity among educators in Minnesota by one percent annually–that would equal 630 new minority positions per year.
Funding approval for the scholarship program has been tabled until the program begins to show impacting results.