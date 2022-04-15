In the days that followed Tuesday's tornadoes, people across SE Minnesota and northern Iowa came together

In the days following Tuesday’s tornado outbreak that impacted many in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, communities around the area offered a helping hand.

Whether it’s businesses, neighbors or strangers, there has been no shortage of people coming together during trying times.

Here are some of the stories we shared from this week:

In Mason City, a family narrowly escaped tragedy when a tree came crashing through their home and into a bedroom.

Fortunately, there were no injuries. And after the intiail shock, the family felt plenty of gratitude in the moments that followed.

"We've had some great family members, neighborhood members. We got hit pretty hard out here. We've all come together, helped each other out," Jason Pike said.

Not far away, the progress on a new home in Mason City’s Stone Pillar neighborhood was underway. That was before severe storms and a tornado came through.

For Josh and Brittany Ressler, it meant a big step backward in the building progress but it surely didn’t mean giving up.

“Our contractor will start the cleanup and once we get the building materials in, we'll restart and go from there,” Josh Ressler said.

When the small Mower County town of Taopi was hit, locals and neighboring towns came together after a tornado destroyed the town.

"It's a fun project to help people in need. It's a good time to help," says Marshall Holdeman, who drove north from Riceville.

Despite his town being leveled, Brady Voight said the first thing residents of Taopi thought of was their neighbors.

"We're a very tight-knit community. We were calling each other right after to make sure everybody was okay. The 58 of us, we will rebuild," said Voigt.