Impacts of incarcerated parents on children: 'Unacceptable reason to be separated from your parent'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Nearly 70 percent of adults in Minnesota correctional facilities are parents to kids under the age of 18, according to a study done by the University of Minnesota.
Dawn Beck of New Dawn Consulting LLC has made is her mission to advocate for the children impacted by incarceration - and to give them a voice.
"When you talk about incarceration, it's always about the person who's been incarcerated and what that means and what that might mean to public safety," said Beck. "There is very frequently not a conversation about what the impact to the families is and what the impact to the children is."
Beck partners with local organizations that work directly with children in the community who find their lived changed...and not many resources available for support.
"Having an incarcerated parent is an unacceptable reason to be separated from your parent. If your parents are divorced, or if your parent dies, or if your parent is deployed, we have community networks of support that help those kids through those challenging situations. The same can be said for children of an incarcerated parent," said Beck.
One of the organizations Beck works with is Rochester-based nonprofit "Parents of Incarcerated Sons & Daughters."
Founder of the nonprofit, Leslie Sutter, was inspired after her son was incarcerated. She wanted to provide a resource for families who were going through a similar situation.
"It impacts more people than we realize. But it's a really uncomfortable thing to talk about. There's a lot of...there's shame, embarrassment, different emotions that go along with it. It's a really difficult situation for families and a lot of people are afraid they're going to be judged," said Sutter.
Their project "The Healing and Hope Initiative" is bringing awareness and resources to children impacted by parental incarceration.
"It just kid of feels like you're on a rollercoaster. You're just trying to get from one day to the next. And try to figure out what is going on and...when you're going through that, it's kind of hard to focus," said Sutter.
Sutter has two children of her own impacted by parental incarceration and Beck is the child of an incarcerated parent. Both women are sharing their stories in hopes break down any negative stigma that may surround incarceration and the familial impacts it has.
"I just decided that I was going to share our story and if people judged us - so be it. But I want to be able to give a voice to people in our situation," said Sutter.
Beck said these kids need the community to come together and build a network of support. That process starts with educating ourselves and thinking from the perspective of the child.
Being the child of an incarcerated parent can often times lead to an "adverse childhood experience", which is a traumatic experience that can lead to mental health issues, substance abuse, and other health issues.
"We all know that children are our future. It's in our best interest, as a society, for our children to be successful. That's all children. We can't let these children fall through the cracks. They matter," said Beck.
If you're interested in learning more about the impacts of incarcerated parents, Beck will be speaking at a free virtual informational session today from noon to 1:30 p.m. You can find more information on how to register, here.