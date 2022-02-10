If you've noticed a hike in your grocery bills, inflation is to blame

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you've been to the supermarket recently you may have noticed your grocery bill is a bit higher than usual – thanks to inflation.
Shoppers in the Med City are experiencing a bit of sticker shock as inflation is causing the costs of just about everything to go up.
Inflation soared over the past year at its highest rate in four decades.
Shopper Paul Landkammer tells KIMT he expected his bill today to be around $150. He and his wife ended up spending nearly $220.
“Lately I know it feels like any time you step foot in a grocery store you're spending upwards of 50-60 bucks, and you're walking out with two bags,” he says.
The labor department says consumer prices jumped 7.5% last month compared with 12 months earlier. That's the steepest year-over-year increase since February 1982.
Labor shortages, widespread supply-chain bottlenecks, countless product shortages and strong demand are all to blame for the higher grocery bills.
Experts expect inflation to continue – with no signs of relief in sight.
“I hope things settle down with supply issues, my business runs into supply issues all the time. I'd like to see something happen eventually that can hopefully bring prices back to somewhat normal," Landkammer adds.
One shopper, AJ, thinks people going out more is creating more demand - which is also responsible for the hike in prices.
According to a report released by Goldman Sachs on Monday, the firm projects that prices at grocery stores will go up between 5% and 6% this year.