Icy and snow conditions cause multiple injury accidents Thursday morning

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - An Austin woman was hospitalized following a rollover crash Thursday on Interstate-90.
The Minnesota State Patrol said Stormmie Corporon, 31, of Austin, was eastbound when her vehicle left the roadway and rolled in the ditch.
The road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash, which was 6:24 a.m.
She was taken to St. Marys Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
-----
DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - Icy and snowy roads are being blamed for an injury crash Thursday morning in Dodge County.
The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened on Highway 14 at milepost 191 a vehicle spun out and was hit by another.
Maribel Rueda, 19, of Owatonna, was taken to St. Marys Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle, Matthew Fischer, 32, of Rochester, was not injured.
The crash was reported at 5:33 a.m.