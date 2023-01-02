Ice Storm Warning issued: Here's the breakdown by county

Ice Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Winnebago; Worth
...Significant Ice Storm Potential Over Northern Iowa Tonight into Tuesday... .A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from later today into Tuesday. A mix of freezing rain and snow is anticipated in parts of northwest and north central Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by sunrise Tuesday. During the day Tuesday, much of the precipitation will transition to rain before changing to snow late Tuesday afternoon and overnight. In this update, there has been a southward shift in the potential axis of ice accumulations which has resulted in an expansion of the Ice Storm Warning. With this recent shift, higher snowfall accumulations could result over the northwest and far north central Iowa. Travel impacts are likely during this time frame, with the potential for power outages. ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of one quarter to one half of an inch and snow accumulations of two to six inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest into north central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be very treacherous. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Howard
.A winter storm will impact the area with freezing rain and snow tonight through Tuesday. The precipitation develops this evening, becoming more widespread overnight, gradually lifting north through the day Tuesday. Highest impacts and amounts of ice or snow are expected from late tonight through Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning commute will be impacted. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations from 1/10 to 2/10 of an inch possible. Snow accumulations up to an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There remains the potential for this storm to shift north or south. Travelers are urged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and statements concerning this potentially hazardous travel situation.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions.
Ice Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Dodge; Mower
.A winter storm will impact the area with freezing rain and snow tonight through Tuesday. The precipitation develops this evening, becoming more widespread overnight, gradually lifting north through the day Tuesday. Highest impacts and amounts of ice or snow are expected from late tonight through Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning commute will be impacted. ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing expected with accumulations up to 1/4 inch possible. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.
* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell and Floyd Counties. In Minnesota, Dodge and Mower Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There remains the potential for this storm to shift north or south. Travelers are urged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and statements concerning this potentially hazardous travel situation.
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Fillmore; Houston; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
.A winter storm will impact the area with freezing rain and snow tonight through Tuesday. The precipitation develops this evening, becoming more widespread overnight, gradually lifting north through the day Tuesday. Highest impacts and amounts of ice or snow are expected from late tonight through Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning commute will be impacted. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations from 1/10 to 2/10 of an inch possible. Snow accumulations up to an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There remains the potential for this storm to shift north or south. Travelers are urged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and statements concerning this potentially hazardous travel situation.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions.
Ice Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Floyd; Mitchell
.A winter storm will impact the area with freezing rain and snow tonight through Tuesday. The precipitation develops this evening, becoming more widespread overnight, gradually lifting north through the day Tuesday. Highest impacts and amounts of ice or snow are expected from late tonight through Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning commute will be impacted. ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing expected with accumulations up to 1/4 inch possible. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.
* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell and Floyd Counties. In Minnesota, Dodge and Mower Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There remains the potential for this storm to shift north or south. Travelers are urged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and statements concerning this potentially hazardous travel situation.
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Goodhue
.A winter storm will cause travel impacts starting this evening, and lasting into Wednesday. The worst conditions will be Tuesday morning and early afternoon. On Monday evening a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice will develop across southern Minnesota. Some locations may see over a quarter of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. On Monday night heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota, and spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely for a few hours, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times do to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally 6 to 10 inches expected, with isolated amounts over a foot possible. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow. Please adjust your travel plans for Tuesday if possible. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Ice Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca
.A winter storm will cause travel impacts starting this evening, and lasting into Wednesday. The worst conditions will be Tuesday morning and early afternoon. On Monday evening a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice will develop across southern Minnesota. Some locations may see over a quarter of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. On Monday night heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota, and spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely for a few hours, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times do to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally 6 to 10 inches expected, with isolated amounts over a foot possible. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow. Please adjust your travel plans for Tuesday if possible. ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations near a quarter of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Bremer; Butler; Hamilton
...Significant Ice Storm Potential Over Northern Iowa Tonight into Tuesday... .A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from later today into Tuesday. A mix of freezing rain and snow is anticipated in parts of northwest and north central Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by sunrise Tuesday. During the day Tuesday, much of the precipitation will transition to rain before changing to snow late Tuesday afternoon and overnight. In this update, there has been a southward shift in the potential axis of ice accumulations which has resulted in an expansion of the Ice Storm Warning. With this recent shift, higher snowfall accumulations could result over the northwest and far north central Iowa. Travel impacts are likely during this time frame, with the potential for power outages. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of up to a quarter of an inch are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be very treacherous. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Ice Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Calhoun; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Webster; Wright
...Significant Ice Storm Potential Over Northern Iowa Tonight into Tuesday... .A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from later today into Tuesday. A mix of freezing rain and snow is anticipated in parts of northwest and north central Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by sunrise Tuesday. During the day Tuesday, much of the precipitation will transition to rain before changing to snow late Tuesday afternoon and overnight. In this update, there has been a southward shift in the potential axis of ice accumulations which has resulted in an expansion of the Ice Storm Warning. With this recent shift, higher snowfall accumulations could result over the northwest and far north central Iowa. Travel impacts are likely during this time frame, with the potential for power outages. ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of one quarter to half of an inch and snow accumulations of one to three inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and west central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be very treacherous. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.