Hugs help: a story of loss, grief, and survival

ROCHESTER, Minn. - So far this year, more than 130 people have died on Minnesota roads. One of the most common factors in these fatalities is distracted driving.
Only July 22, 2003, Randy Stocker and his wife Char's nightmare became a reality. The Stockers two daughters were visiting their grandmother, Randy's mom, Jean, in Illinois. They were going back-to-school shopping - when all of a sudden, they were killed.
Amy and Jenelle Stocker were 19 and 9 years old when their lives were taken from them by a distracted semi-truck driver.
"You always think it's the other person it's going to happen to," said Randy Stocker. "It happened to us this time. And we didn't know what to expect."
In the days and months that followed the accident, Stocker and his wife tried to find their own ways to grieve.
"[My wife] always thought they were coming home. So, it took six months for her to actually realize they're not coming back," said Stocker.
Through this process, Stocker said he found that people felt like they had to "deal" with a griever, when all they really need is comfort, support and understanding.
"You can't grieve wrong, that's the message," said Stocker. "If you feel like crying, if you feel like getting angry - cry, get angry. Don't let people tell you what to do or when to stop grieving or when to stop crying. It's all right here. If you feel like doing it, do it."
Stocker took the stories of his beautiful girls and mother and his own experiences with grief and wrote a book called "Hugs Help" - and the name speaks for itself.
"We wouldn't have survived without hugs," said Stocker. "All the time, strangers would come up to us and give us hugs and say we're thinking about you and we're praying for you. Not much else you can say."
And survive they did.
The Stockers have since moved here to Rochester to be closer to their son and two grandsons, and adopted a daughter who is now a sophomore in college.
Stocker and his family are truly holding the ones they love close.
"She walked into our lives with a big smile on her face. She keeps us going every day. She's an amazing young lady," said Stocker.
In the years since, Stocker has formed two bereavement groups - one in Illinois and one in Rochester to share his story with those who are also feeling the pain of losing a loved one.