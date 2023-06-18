Honoring 'Black Music Month'

KIMT NEWS 3– Many people are paying homage to contributors of African American music.
In 1979, former President Jimmy Carter declared June as the month to celebrate and appreciate African American entertainers in music--better known as 'Black Music Month.'
According to the National Museum of African American History and culture (NMAAHC), the earliest form of black musical expression in the country came from Christian psalms and hymns combined with African music during the times of slavery.
It has since evolved into a style that can be translated across genres.
Artist and music educator, Chadwick ‘Niles’ Phillips says, "Black music month is a month where we should celebrate and focus on our contributions as a people musically.” He adds “But along with that--celebrate it all year just like Black History month. As much as that's a month, I feel like that should be celebrated all year."
In his 2023 Black Music Month Proclamation, President Biden says African American music has helped created the soundtrack for the country.