Holiday travel calls for safe driving reminders

ROCHESTER, Minn.--According to studies, the number one deadliest holidays to drive is Memorial Day and that is due to a number of factors.
The website, autoinsurance.org states that this time of year with warm weather, an extended weekend and schools getting out--creates the perfect storm for traffic crashes.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation also dubs the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day as the 100 Deadly Days of Summer when it comes to fatal crashes. In fact within the past two years, 34 percent of fatalities on the road occurred during the 100 Deadly Days
To combat the numbers, the Rochester Police Department is continuing their Toward Zero Deaths program to monitor dangerous driving behaviors.
Officer Eric Christenson of RPD says, “We want to make sure that Minnesota roadways are safe. we want to make sure everybody enjoys their holiday weekend and can get home safely at the end of it."
He says drivers should obey the speed limit, wear their seatbelt, and have a sober designated driver.