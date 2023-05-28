Holiday travel calls for safe driving reminders

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT SUNDAY THROUGH 8 PM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. * WHERE...Southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Sunday through 8 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high during the afternoon hours on Sunday and Monday, and air quality is expected to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category across southeast Minnesota. Sunny skies, warm temperatures,and low humidity will create an environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Ozone levels will be low during the overnight and morning. Air quality will improve on Tuesday, when a weather system will move across the state and bring increased moisture, clouds, and scattered thunderstorms to eastern Minnesota. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. && For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to; sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by; email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit; https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-; quality-conditions.; You can find additional information about health and air quality at; https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-and-; health.