History Center brings life to Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- The History Center of Olmsted County has been serving the community with it's rich artifacts since 1926 with materials dating back as far as the 1850s.
Wayne Gannaway, the Executive Director of the history center says, the face of Olmsted County has completely changed from what it once was from the landscape to it's increasing diversity.
He says preserving the information is humbling and as technology continues to evolve, it's even more important to hold onto archived findings.
Although there is a criteria that has to be met for receiveing donated peices, every day they are receiving artifacts from locals, that adds more to the story behind how the area came to be.
Gannaway says in fact they are now running out of space and are looking to expand the center.
Currently the history center is featuring the 'To Have and to Hold' exhibit which gathers stories from the area's LGBTQ+ community in honor of same-sex marriage becoming legal in Minnesota 10 years ago on August 1.