Historic Hobby Shop looking for new owners through Redevelopment Challenge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A long-vacant store could find itself with a new owner in the near future.
The Albert Lea Economic Development Agency (ALEDA) is looking to attract potential buyers to the Hobby Shop in the downtown Historic District through their Redevelopment Challenge.
The shop, which has been empty for years, has received several repairs to maintain the structural integrity of both the building and others around it as a part of the demo diversion project of the city manager and zoning official.
Though the building is in rough shape, the eventual new owner wouldn't be left to fix the shop alone. Noelle Hagen, the assistant executive director of ALEDA, says the agency is prepared to offer several benefits like grants to any prospective candidates.
"One of those is a $50,000 grant from [ALEDA] and this would go toward the cost of the project," she said. "The second one is also a grant, so there's a total of a $100,000 grant available. The matching part of that grant would include work done to the façade and other qualifying elements for the city's grant program that already exists for downtown buildings."
Other perks included in the "opportunity package" are low-interest loans, marketing campaigns for the new business, and a five year membership in the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce.
The package is working like a charm, as interested parties are already inquiring about the challenge.
"We just put everything live [on our website] on Friday and we've already had a few people reach out ready to start looking at the building and start talking about some other ideas," said Hagen. "We think that this is going to get a lot of people looking at downtown, which has already been very busy...I think this is going to be a really great catalyst to continue that."
More information on the challenge and a copy of the RFP can be found on their website.