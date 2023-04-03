Highway 250 prepares for construction

LANESBORO, Minn.--The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) wants to hear from those living in Lanesboro about their thoughts and concerns on future road construction for one of the Bluff country’s most popular highways.
Cindy Morgan, the Public Engagement Coordinator at MnDOT who says Highway 250 needs reconstruction. Most roadways only last anywhere from 60 to 100 years before they're needing to be replaced, and the frequency of use - as well as type of usage also plays a role in the road's deterioration.
The highway will be torn down completely and then replaced from the 250 bridge over the Root River to Highway 16.
Morgan says, while MnDOT was planning the project, they also spoke with the city about whether or not they wanted to update the sewer system, as well as water utilities along the route in order to cut down on city costs. Morgan says MnDOT is also considering public feedback.
"Then what's going to happen from there is we're going to start designing and we'll bring that back into the community and say, 'hey how does this look?' Because we have certain things that we know we need to take care of like how does utility get put in? How does our roadway get put in? But there are some other things that they may help us identify that we can change and make better."Morgan says.
She also says even visitor and tourists input is welcome to ensure all angles of safety is considered.
The construction project is expected to begin in the summer of 2026.
If you would like to provide input on the highway's replacement, MnDOT is accepting feedback through April 30.