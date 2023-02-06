High hopes for new businesses to come to Rochester

Rochester residents may have noticed a good deal of businesses closing since the height of pandemic which left many of them wondering if there is a larger issue at hand.
After speaking with the President of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, Ryan Parsons, he says those "closed" signs are simply from businesses choosing to either move on– or other independent issues.
In fact, he says new and returning businesses are bringing an innovative approach to the community.
“It's going in the right direction. It's coming back after some years and it's going to be really exciting to see where it goes in 2023, as we see even more new business open and those existing businesses continue to grow and evolve,” Parsons says.
He says, “I think the encouraging sign for downtown and honestly greater Rochester as well, is we are seeing a lot of new businesses open. I think if we look back at even the last two years, we've had more new businesses open in the downtown area than we've had close."
The Chamber recommends for residents to try out some of the new businesses as well as continue supporting the local businesses in the area.
Parsons also advises those who are looking to start a business, to connect with local programs like RAEDI and the Rochester Chamber of Commerce.