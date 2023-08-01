Here's a list of all the new laws that go into effect today in Minnesota Aug 1, 2023 Aug 1, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save See the full list below: Download PDF Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KIMT News 3 News Stewartville Summerfest is here again Updated Jun 30, 2023 News Rochester Public Utilities shares tips to keep your energy bill down during the heat Updated Jul 26, 2023 Iowa Peak energy alert issued for North Iowa and SE Minnesota Updated Dec 2, 2021 News Selling meth sends Austin man to prison Updated Jan 28, 2022 News Charles City meth dealer sentenced to probation Mar 2, 2022 Iowa Woman pleads guilty to having meth in Winnebago County Updated Dec 2, 2021 Recommended for you