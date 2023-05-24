Helping women with addiction

ROCHESTER, Minn– The Gables, a residential treatment facility dedicated to supporting women who are experiencing substance abuse along with mental health disorders is shining light on a shortage in resources.
Erin Bachman, Program Manager of The Gables, says that they’re seeing firsthand the severity of addiction in their clients.
“The problem is the lack of resources,” she says. “ Especially in Rochester for those battling addiction and mental health disorders.”
The gables is only able to house 30 women at a time and is the only facility of it's kind locally.
Bachman says, although the majority of it's residents happen to be above age 25 , women between ages 18 and 25 face a larger risk at substance abuse.
She says in order to fix the problem, more federal or state-level funding is needed to provide more services.
"whether it's substance use services or mental health services, it just actually speaks to that need that we need these services in order to assist clients with the recovery process." Bachman says.
With 1 in 4 people dealing with substance abuse, and over 100,000 people in Rochester, Bachman says without treatment, more women can face issues related to the law, child protective services, & stability.
The Gables will be celebrating it's 40th anniversary on June 28 with an open house celebration to raise awareness about the ongoing addiction epidemic.